CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths Across State, But 521 New Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 37 new Coronavirus cases out of 732 test results, but no additional deaths.

All the newly reported cases are confirmed.

The total number of cases has jumped to 10,347 since March.

New cases range from 4-100 years with a median age of 34, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. Positive tests ranged from Aug. 25-30.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 969 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 261 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands steady at 330.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 1
  • 05-12 2
  • 13-18 4
  • 19-24 8
  • 25-49 6
  • 50-64 5
  • 65+ 11

This is the gender breakdown:

  • Female 20
  • Male 17

Health officials say, as of Sunday’s report, 151,422 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments (2)