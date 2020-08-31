By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 37 new Coronavirus cases out of 732 test results, but no additional deaths.

All the newly reported cases are confirmed.

The total number of cases has jumped to 10,347 since March.

New cases range from 4-100 years with a median age of 34, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. Positive tests ranged from Aug. 25-30.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 969 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 261 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands steady at 330.

This is the August 31, 2020 COVID-19 Update. In the last 24 hours, 37 new cases were reported out of 732 test results. All are confirmed. New cases range from 4-100 years with a median age of 34. Positive tests ranged from August 25-30. There are no new deaths reported. pic.twitter.com/nKlj0KJRBQ — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 31, 2020

Currently, some universities and health systems use antigen tests. Their use is expected to expand to long-term care facilities. Cases with positive antigen tests were previously only counted as probable if they also had symptoms of COVID-19 or close contact with a known case. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 31, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 10,347 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 969 hospitalizations and 330 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing, and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 31, 2020

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 1

05-12 2

13-18 4

19-24 8

25-49 6

50-64 5

65+ 11

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 20

Male 17

Health officials say, as of Sunday’s report, 151,422 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: