Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Central Catholic football star Elliot Donald, a Pitt recruit, has opted out of playing in the upcoming season, citing Coronavirus concerns.
According to the Tribune-Review, Donald a senior. has chosen to sit out for the upcoming football season.
“I’m not worried about getting it myself, but I am worried about giving it to my family,” Donald told the Tribune-Review.
Central Catholic coach Terry Totten told the Tribune Review it was a family decision.
Last month, Donald tweeted that football should be played in the spring.
Related stories:
- Central Catholic High School Football Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Gov. Wolf Says Discussions With PIAA Won’t Make Him Change His No Sports Recommendation: ‘They Have A Decision To Make’
- PIAA’s Executive Director Sends Letter To Gov. Tom Wolf, Says Student-Athletes Will Find Other Outlets If No Fall Sports
- Pennsylvania High School Coaches Not Ready To Give Up On Fall Yet
- PIAA Believes ‘It Can Safely Sponsor Fall Sports,’ Asks For Partnership With Wolf Administration
- PIAA Board To Hold Meeting Regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s Recommendation To Postpone Youth Sports
- Former WPIAL Executive Director Says Canceling Fall Sports Would Have Far-Reaching Impacts
- Wolf Administration Recommends Postponing High School Sports And Recreational Youth Sports Until 2021
- WPIAL ‘Not Prepared’ For Gov. Wolf’s Comment Suggesting Schools Starting Online Should Cancel Fall Sports
- School Districts Across Region Approving A Variety Of Return-To-School Plans
- WPIAL Pushes Back Start Dates Of Fall Sports
- PIAA To Move Forward With Fall Sports As Scheduled
- Guidance From Gov. Wolf Allows High School And Recreational Sports Teams In ‘Yellow’ And ‘Green’ Counties To Resume Voluntary Workouts
Donald committed to the University of Pittsburgh in July.
Elliot Donald is the nephew of former Pitt and Penn Hills player and NFL star Aaron Donald.
You must log in to post a comment.