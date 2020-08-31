CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Donald, a Pitt recruit, will be skipping his senior season.
Filed Under:Aaron Donald, Back to School, Central Catholic High School, Coronavirus, Elliot Donald, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Central Catholic football star Elliot Donald, a Pitt recruit, has opted out of playing in the upcoming season, citing Coronavirus concerns.

According to the Tribune-Review, Donald a senior. has chosen to sit out for the upcoming football season.

“I’m not worried about getting it myself, but I am worried about giving it to my family,” Donald told the Tribune-Review.

Central Catholic coach Terry Totten told the Tribune Review it was a family decision.

Last month, Donald tweeted that football should be played in the spring.

Related stories:

Donald committed to the University of Pittsburgh in July.

Elliot Donald is the nephew of former Pitt and Penn Hills player and NFL star Aaron Donald.

Comments