By: Digital Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Jazz, the chemicals she was burned with have left bodily scars that will never go away, but the mental scars from that previous life healed a long time ago.

Like so many dogs, Jazz has learned forgiveness in the face of horrible mistreatment, abuse and neglect.

But she needs one more thing before putting the terrible chapters of her life to rest. Jazz needs a forever home.

The kind of home where she will be part of the family. Loved, cared for, even spoiled — a couch to sleep on, toys to play with, an array of treats, long walks in the sunshine and kind people.

Jazz, a chestnut-colored pit bull mix with a huge smile, came to Western Pennsylvania from South Carolina looking for a better life. Her scars from before visible all over her body.

Veterinarians found that some sort of chemical had been poured over her. The scars were not exactly new, but had happened in the recent past. It’s unclear why it happened to Jazz, but does that really matter? No life deserves treatment like that.

Those scars, unfortunately, are permanent.

In addition to being burned, Jazz also tested positive for heartworm disease, had been attacked at some point by another dog, and had just given birth to six puppies.

After being transferred to Pennsylvania, Jazz went to Orphans of the Storm rescue in Kittanning. They put her in a foster home where she could raise her puppies and undergo treatment for her heartworm infection.

All that behind her, she’s now waiting for a forever family to come find her.

Despite all the trauma she’s been through, Jazz still loves people. Now that’s some capacity for forgiveness.

She also loves playing with kids. Perhaps there’s still some puppy left in her, too.

Jazz can get along with some dogs, but cats are definitely not her favorite.

If you are patient and kind, and in search of a loyal friend, Jazz would love to meet you. She needs regular vet checkups, monthly heartworm prevention and annual testing for her medical needs. All dogs do, but for Jazz, it’s vital to her wellbeing.

For more information on how to adopt her visit this link.

Jazz’s scars on the outside will never go away, but with love and caring, they don’t have to define the rest of her life.

There are plenty of other adoptable dogs and cats at Orphans of the Storm, check them out here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24