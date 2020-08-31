By: Digital Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love their pets and they also love craft beer. Put the two together and that sounds like a recipe for success.

It just might be a successful recipe to get some shelter dogs adopted into good homes.

Scottish craft brewer, BrewDog, is teaming up with Pittsburgh animal shelter, Animal Friends, to give the idea a go.

But how did a brewery in Scotland end up collaborating with an animal shelter in Pittsburgh?

Well, it’s all thanks to comedian and animal lover, Ricky Gervais. In July, he tweeted a shoutout to BrewDog and urged businesses like it to donate to charity in these difficult times.

That prompted BrewDog to launch their Street Dog brew in the United Kingdom, proceeds going to animal shelters there.

We did a cool thing!

Thanks to @rickygervais we launched Street Dog: Limited edition Punk cans. We are putting adoption ads from All Dogs Matter & Dogs on the Streets London on our cans to help them find new homes!

100% profits go to these charities!#dundee #brewdog #streetdog pic.twitter.com/4rnKhGxRaf — BrewDog Dundee (@BrewDogDundee) August 29, 2020

We collaborated with @rickygervais on Street Dog and Street Dog AF: two limited edition Punk IPA and Punk AFs. We’re putting adoption ads from Gigi’s & @Animal_Friends on our cans to help pups find new homes. 100% of the profits will be donated.https://t.co/yQ1NACKyMU pic.twitter.com/pfsFHsHzVW — BrewDog USA (@BrewDogUSA) August 20, 2020

Now, BrewDog is launching Street Dog in the United States. They have decided to team with Pittsburgh’s own Animal Friends and Gigi’s Shelter Services in Columbus, Ohio.

“Animal Friends is thrilled to partner with BrewDog through this unique project to bring awareness to adoption and the many other lifesaving programs we offer to our community. We know that so many of our neighbors are struggling during these difficult times – not just people, but their pets too – and we hope that this initiative will lift spirits and brighten someone’s day. Simply put, we know that this campaign will not only raise awareness, but it will save lives,” Animal Friends President and CEO Kathleen Beaver said in a news release.





As part of the project, BrewDog is transforming their cans of Punk IPA and alcohol-free version, Punk AF, into canvases to feature adoptable dogs from the two shelters.

If you would like to help out Animal Friends, the cans are available for preorder now. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be evenly split between Animal Friends and Gigi’s.

“Dogs make me happy. Beer makes me happy. A beer that saves dogs makes me VERY happy,” Gervais said of the campaign.

It’s a great way to help out animals in need if you can’t adopt yourself.

For more information on how to order the BrewDog adoptable pet beer cans, click here.

