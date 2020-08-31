GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A major roadway in southern Allegheny County is shut down as PennDOT determines what to do next as a boulder teeters on the edge of the hillside.

“I don’t see anybody over there assessing the situation. It would be nice if someone would get over there and get a crew mobilized or something,” said Derek Mace.

BOULDER WATCH: Will it fall or will PennDot find a way to safely remove rock before a potential rockslide in Glassport? We have the answers coming up on @KDKA starting at 5pm pic.twitter.com/h2aCH3Bnkl — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) August 31, 2020

Mace told KDKA it’s frustrating that Glassport-Elizabeth Road is shut down with no posted explanation. PennDOT officials said debris fell from the hillside on Sunday so the road was closed for the safety of drivers.

“It’s August or September in Pittsburgh, so we are going to have storms and high winds soon. So before there is a bigger problem, they should get to it,” Mace said.

A PennDOT spokesperson said the geotechnical unit was out surveying the hillside Monday to find the best way to remove the rock. The team hopes to have an answer by Wednesday, so until then the road will remain closed to traffic.