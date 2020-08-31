CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths Across State, But 521 New Cases
PennDOT says a geotechnical unit was surveying the hillside Monday to determine the best way to remove the rock.
GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A major roadway in southern Allegheny County is shut down as PennDOT determines what to do next as a boulder teeters on the edge of the hillside.

“I don’t see anybody over there assessing the situation. It would be nice if someone would get over there and get a crew mobilized or something,” said Derek Mace.

Mace told KDKA it’s frustrating that Glassport-Elizabeth Road is shut down with no posted explanation. PennDOT officials said debris fell from the hillside on Sunday so the road was closed for the safety of drivers.

“It’s August or September in Pittsburgh, so we are going to have storms and high winds soon. So before there is a bigger problem, they should get to it,” Mace said.

A PennDOT spokesperson said the geotechnical unit was out surveying the hillside Monday to find the best way to remove the rock. The team hopes to have an answer by Wednesday, so until then the road will remain closed to traffic.

