PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a day that many renters were hoping never came.

Today, the statewide moratorium on evictions is set to expire.

This comes after Governor Tom Wolf said he is unable to push the deadline back.

This has been looming over the heads of lawmakers for weeks and now they are making last minute pushes to get something done.

Thousands of people across the state could be impacted by this as some people are still out of work because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers including some from Allegheny county, are looking to help renters.

Some legislation is calling for an extra $100 million to go to the mortgage and rental assistance program, remove the need to verify unemployment status with the state and federal government, and end the need for renters and homeowners to go 30 days late on payments to get help.

There are also local programs to help people in need.

The City of Pittsburgh has the URA’s housing stabilization program.

It is an intervention program that provides short term or one-time financial assistance to people facing a housing crisis.

There is also Allegheny County’s Action Housing program.

It is helping people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with financial assistance.

Applications are being taken until September 30th.

Stay with KDKA as we will keep you updated on what is happening in Harrisburg and bring you the latest.