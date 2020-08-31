By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man who claimed to have a bomb during a bank robbery.
On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department released surveillance photos from inside the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue during Friday’s robbery.
Police say the suspect passed a note, which stated he had a bomb, to a teller. The man then left the bank with cash and fled in the direction of Texas Avenue.
Police say the suspect is a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a brown wig and a brown hat with black clothing over a white shirt. Police say he also had on white-trimmed black sneakers and a black surgical mask.
He was carrying a black bag, too, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Upon arrival, detectives collected evidence and interviewed victims and witnesses. Detectives learned that the actor was a white male dressed in dark clothing, appx 5'8" tall, having a thin build & wearing a brown wig & brown floppy hat. pic.twitter.com/zKPYj1Gtto
— Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 31, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.