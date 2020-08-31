CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths Across State, But 521 New Cases
Police say the robbery happened at the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue on Friday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man who claimed to have a bomb during a bank robbery.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police Department)

On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department released surveillance photos from inside the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue during Friday’s robbery.

Police say the suspect passed a note, which stated he had a bomb, to a teller. The man then left the bank with cash and fled in the direction of Texas Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Police say the suspect is a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a brown wig and a brown hat with black clothing over a white shirt. Police say he also had on white-trimmed black sneakers and a black surgical mask.

He was carrying a black bag, too, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

