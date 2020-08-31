By KDKA-TV News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Peters Township High School is temporarily canceling its in-person classes after a confirmed case of coronavirus and two presumed positive cases.

One person within the school tested positive for coronavirus and two others are presumed positive, the district assistant superintendent said in an email Monday. The cases are not related to in-school transmission, the email says.

Beginning Tuesday, students will attend class remotely. In-person learning will resume Sept. 8, the district says.

“The District is closely monitoring this situation and will notify staff and families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future,” assistant superintendent Dr. Michael Fisher said in the email.

The people who tested positive will not return to school until they have completed isolation procedures, the email says. The impacted areas will also be cleaned and sanitized.

Parents at Peters Township Middle School were also told Monday of one presumed positive case at the school.

“In the event that there is a second confirmed case at the Middle School prior to Monday, September 14th, the Middle School could close for up to 5 days per Health Department guidance. If that would occur, all students at Peters Township Middle School would attend class remotely during that time period,” Fisher said in an email.