By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has added 46 new coronavirus cases.

The data from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 coincides with the second week of online classes at the university, which says the “number of cases among faculty, staff and non-student Pitt affiliates remains very low.” Pitt says approximately 75 percent of the active positive coronavirus cases are among students living in off-campus housing.

Pitt says there are 50 student and 8 faculty and staff cases in isolation.

“The trend in the overall number of positive cases has risen, reflected in the increase in the 5-day moving average to 9 cases per day. These data likely reflect unsafe social gatherings without face coverings or physical distancing that occurred over the last one or two weeks,” Pitt said in a coronavirus update. “The higher proportion of positive cases among students living off campus suggests that these gatherings are occurring at off-campus locations.”

Last week, university leaders made it clear that actions have consequences after numerous reports of large parties at the university. Officials said students are holding parties without wearing masks or social distancing, and it’s putting the fall semester at risk.

“Let me be honest. If this isn’t for you and you can’t take on this responsibility, then please go home. Your actions will only be endangering others and you’re not welcome on campus,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said.

In Monday’s update, Pitt said, “The next few weeks are crucial in determining the trajectory of campus cases. To flatten the curve, students need to remain vigilant, and practice healthy behaviors—wearing a face covering, and practicing physical distancing and hand hygiene must remain top priorities.”

Pitt will continue to utilize online-only classes until Sept. 14.