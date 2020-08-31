Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local kids can have the chance to get their artwork displayed throughout the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The airport is hosting a student art exhibit open to schoolchildren ages 6 to 18 years old in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.
Beginning Sept. 1, kids can submit original artwork with the theme of “Nobody Owns the Sky,” which is the title of a children’s book about the first African-American licensed aviator, Bessie Coleman.
Winners from three different age groups will have digital images of their work displayed throughout the airport and on its website.
All types of artwork media are accepted until Oct. 1. You can learn more about how to submit artwork, along with other rules, online.
