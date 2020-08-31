PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Pittsburgh Public School students and their families, more delays means more adjustments.

What was supposed to be the first day of classes, is turning out to be a day for parents to pick up devices.

At Arsenal 6-8 in Lawrenceville on Monday, parents were seen grabbing iPads and books; something we’ll see more schools do within the district this week.

Today is also the start of the “Grab ‘n Go” meal program for the district’s 27 schools. But most families weren’t looking to pick up breakfast or lunch, they were patiently waiting to get their technology needs.

“It’s stressful, trying to figure out what’s going on and how we’re doing all of this,” parent Carla Butch said.

She has three kids in the district. She arrived at Arsenal around 8 a.m., well before the school had a table set up to hand out materials.

“We did think there was going to be a wait. Because where else were people getting them? They were running out of them,” said Butch.

Just this weekend, district officials say due to a nationwide shortage in technology supplies, they’ve had to delay the start of school. This week, 7,000 iPads and laptops are expected to arrive.

Parents say, it hasn’t been easy.

“Trying to figure out school to work. Don’t work or just really trying to be able to survive,” said Michael Fechke, a parent in the district.

Pittsburgh Public School representatives tell KDKA, they’re working quickly so students can have the technology they need in time for their first day. They’re asking families to pay attention to distribution dates.

E-learning will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 8, for all of the schools in the district.

