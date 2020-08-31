PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Head coach Mike Tomlin said he hopes Ryan Shazier has time for the team in the future, but right now he’s focusing on other things.

Tomlin said Monday that Ryan Shazier is out of the day-to-day mix because his focus is elsewhere.

“You know, Ryan is not missing because of COVID, he’s missing because he’s doing some transitional things in his life, and that’s where his focus is right now,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin went on to say that he hopes Shazier will be able to join the team later.

“He has my, and our, full support in terms of that. I hope that he’s going to have some time for us in the future, but as he lays the foundation for the rest of his life, that’s where he’s focusing his energy.”

The Steelers placed Shazier on the reserve/retired list earlier this year. He spent the last two seasons on the team’s reserve/physically unable to perform list after a spinal injury in December of 2017.