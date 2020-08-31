By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The precautionary boil advisory for parts of Butler County has been extended.
The 12-inch water main break affected Pennsylvanian American Water’s services and led to a loss of positive water pressure. The company says without positive water pressure, water could become contaminated. As a result, the advisory has been issued as a precaution to customers.
The advisory was extended for another 48 hours on Monday.
Bottled water and a tanker are available at the Pennsylvania America Water’s Butler treatment plant on Oneida Valley Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The company reminded customers that all water they use should either be boiled first or come from a bottle. People with compromised immune systems, infants and the elderly could be more at risk if they consume potentially contaminated water, the company says.
A map of the impacted areas can be found here. You can call Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service line at 800-565-7292 with any questions.
