By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has drawn criticism of President Trump after announcing he would be making a campaign stop in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Less than two weeks after accepting the Democratic party nomination for President, Biden’s campaign announced he would be making a stop in our area.
The Biden campaign announced Sunday that a visit to Southwestern Pa. would be taking place, saying that the focus of the visit will be to “lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”
President Trump responded to the announcement, saying the following, on Twitter:
….His problem is interesting. He must always be weak on CRIME because of the Bernie Sanders Radical Left voter. If he loses them, like Crooked Hillary did, he is “toast”, and many will vote for me because of TRADE (Bernie was good on trade). Joe MUST always be weak on crime!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020
President Trump referenced poll numbers as a reason for Biden’s planned visit.
It has not yet been made available where Biden will be speaking.
