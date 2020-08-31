CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
President Trump responded after the Biden campaign announced a visit in the Pittsburgh area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has drawn criticism of President Trump after announcing he would be making a campaign stop in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Less than two weeks after accepting the Democratic party nomination for President, Biden’s campaign announced he would be making a stop in our area.

The Biden campaign announced Sunday that a visit to Southwestern Pa. would be taking place, saying that the focus of the visit will be to “lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”

President Trump responded to the announcement, saying the following, on Twitter:

President Trump referenced poll numbers as a reason for Biden’s planned visit.

It has not yet been made available where Biden will be speaking.

