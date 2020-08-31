Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s PTL Fan Fave recipe comes from Marie, a member of the KDKA Studio Crew!
Refrigerator Pickles
Ingredients:
- 4 cups white vinegar
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup pickling salt
- 1 1/2 tsp tumeric or curry powder
- 1 1/2 tsp mustard seed
- 1 1/2 tsp celery seed
- Dill weed, dried or fresh (eyeball it; about 1-2 tbs fresh)
- chopped garlic (2-3 cloves) or garlic powder (1-2 tsp)
- small basket of pickling cukes
- 2-3 hot banana peppers
Directions:
Heat mixture long enough to dissolve the salt and sugar. Set aside to cool. When liquid is cool, add veggies and place in the refrigerator for at least one day. Stuff in mason jar and refrigerate. Share with your friends!
