By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino is expanding its hours of operation after weeks of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The expanded hours will start on Labor Day Weekend.

According to casino representatives, Rivers will be open 24 hours a day except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The expanded hours start on Sunday, Sept. 6.

BetRivers Sportsbook writer windows are open during select times, and kiosks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the casino says their Clean Team is working throughout the day to continually clean and sanitize the facility.

Casino representatives say the smoking ban inside the facility will remain in effect at this time.

The casino’s eateries hours include:

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill – Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

FLIPT – Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11-3 a.m.

Mian – Thursday-Monday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. , and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Ciao – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a modified menu

Hot Dog Cart – Located outside Drum Bar. Monday-Wednesday noon to 8 p.m., and noon to 11 p.m. from Thursday-Sunday

