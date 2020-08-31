PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A serious crash involving a motorcycle has part of the Parkway East restricted this afternoon.
State police have responded to the scene of the crash between a vehicle and motorcycle. It happened around 11:30 a.m.
According to PennDOT, the outbound Parkway East has been reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the Grant Street on-ramp and the Forbes Avenue/Oakland off-ramp.
PennDOT is warning drivers to stay alert if you’re driving through that stretch of highway and expect significant delays.
