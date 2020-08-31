PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh community is spreading joy through a project that is growing every day in size and imagination.

A large snake on the South Side has grown bigger and bigger — but it isn’t the kind of snake anyone needs to be afraid of.

About two months ago, a parent on the South Side suggested starting a joy rocks snake, similar to what her friends and family were doing back in Ireland.

They did some research into the Joy Rocks Happiness Project, and that’s when the South Side Rock Snake was born.

The snake sits under the Steel Workers Monument by Tim Kaulen at the South Side Riverfront Park.

It features beautiful art on each rock from both local children and local adults.

“I feel like right now at this time, especially when we did it and started it a few months ago, it was definitely a much-needed kind of bright side to with what is going on in the present world state which is very difficult for little minds to understand. It’s especially more difficult because so many of these activities that these little minds are used to doing in the summer are no longer available,” said Claire Pro.

Claire says it’s great for kids, but also really fun for adults to participate in as well.

If you’d like to participate, the flyer says:

So get out, get active, do it as a family for fun, and let your artwork be shown.

Let’s see how long it can grow!