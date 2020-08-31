By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LONG BEACH (KDKA) — Police arrested a suspect in the death of a man from Butler County who went missing in California.

On Monday, the Long Peach Police Department arrested 54-year-old Scott David Leo and charged him with murder in connection to the death of 31-year-old Zachary Kennedy, who was reported missing to the Long Beach Police Department in October 2017. Kennedy graduated from Butler County High School and later moved to California.

“Very emotional phone call, much joy, still sad,” Jeff Kennedy, Zachary’s father, told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “I will never have my son back. But I want justice for him.”

Police say Leo and Kennedy had a “personal relationship,” but are still investigating the motive.

Kennedy’s remains were discovered in May 2018. He was last seen at Leo’s home in the 500 block of W. 8th Street in Long Beach, police say. A search warrant was executed at the property, where police say they found Kennedy’s remains.

“There was a party and Zachery went into distress sometime throughout the night and was left to die and buried in the backyard,” Jeff told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso.

Jeff said his son dreamed of living in California and left for the Golden State at 22 years old with $13 in his pocket.

Leo is being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach City Jail.