By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A violent sexual predator was apprehended on Friday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies.

57-year old Edward Stallman pled guilty to multiple counts of assault, indecent deviate sexual intercourse, and other charges in 1999.

Stallman served a total of 20 years after pleading guilty to these charges.

Upon his release in January 2020, Stallman was ordered to register for life under Megan’s Law.

In April 2020, the Pennsylvania State Police flagged Stallman as being non-compliant with this order.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies then conducted a compliance check at the last address that Stallman had registered, which was in Mt. Oliver Borough.

Deputies discovered that Stallman never lived at this address.

Charges were filed against Stallman for providing false information.

Deputies then traveled to Huntingdon County, where they had found that Stallman was staying,

Stallman was located in Orbisonia, Pa. and was apprehended without incident.

He was transported back to the Allegheny County Jail, where he will await arraignment on the new charges.