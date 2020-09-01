PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants to put Gillece Services out of the plumbing business.
He’s suing Gillece for allegedly misleading customers in southwestern Pennsylvania into paying for unnecessary home improvement work, including unnecessary replacement of sewer pipes.
One of the things the attorney general’s office accuses Gillece of is failing to “make a good faith effort” in unclogging sewer pipes before recommending expensive excavation work. The company is also accused of using “high-pressure sales or scare tactics.”
“They told us what we have is not set up correctly and it wasn’t legal,” said Pittsburgh-area resident and Gillece customer Jenny Contakos in a press release. “We had another company come in the next day and used a snake and we’ve had no problems for years. I can’t imagine what they’re doing to people on limited incomes.”
Shapiro wants to not only force Gillece to return customers’ money, but he also wants to ban the company from the plumbing industry.
Gillece has not responded to KDKA’s request for comment.
