By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congrats to Bryan Reynolds and his wife, Blair!

On Tuesday, the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, sharing pictures of baby Reese, who was born on Monday.

“Introducing the boy that changed our world forever & completely stole our hearts,” Blair said on Instagram.

“Welcome to the family Reese Scott Reynolds! 8/31/2020,” Bryan posted to his Instagram.

The Pirates even congratulated Bryan and Blair.

Congrats to Bryan Reynolds and his wife, Blair, on the birth of their baby boy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/60K0OBbQCd — Pirates (@Pirates) September 1, 2020

