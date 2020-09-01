By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bureau of Food Safety inspected more than a dozen coronavirus-related complaints against restaurants across the state.

The Department of Agriculture says when it receives complaints about a restaurant, it sends an “educational letter” then follows up with an inspection. Businesses that don’t correct issues on-site during the inspection will get a warning letter, followed by citations ranging from $100 to $300.

Across the state from Aug. 24-30, they distributed 74 educational letters about the current coronavirus orders.

There was just one coronavirus-related compliant-driven inspections in western Pennsylvania. A business in Butler County received a complaint, but it didn’t get a warning or a citation. Its name wasn’t released.



Across the state from Aug. 24-30, there were 13 coronavirus complaints resulting in five formal warnings and two citations. Seven COVID-19 complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

Inspectors make sure restaurants are following the current coronavirus orders — like operating with a reduced capacity and mask-wearing.

You can learn more about the Department of Agriculture’s coronavirus restaurant enforcement.