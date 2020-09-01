Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s Fan Fave Recipe comes from Susan Hosey!
Potato Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
2 sticks butter, softened at room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup potato chip crumbles
Powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350. Light grease a cookie sheet.
2. Cream sugar and butter. Add vanilla.
3. Add in flour. Stir un is combined and then fold in potato chip crumbles.
4. Using a spoon, drop cookies onto a cookie sheet.
5. Bake for 12 minutes.
6. Allow to cool on wire rack then sprinkle with powdered sugar.
