By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gabby Barrett and Dan + Shay have been nominated for various categories for the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards.
The news was announced Tuesday morning.
Gabby Barrett was nominated for the following awards:
- Best New Artist of the Year
- Single of the Year for “I Hope”
Dan and Shay were nominated for the following awards:
- Vocal Duo of the Year
- Musical Event of the Year for “10,000 Hours”
- Single of the Year for “10,000 Hours”
The Country Music Awards will air on November 11.
