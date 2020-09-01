CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gabby Barrett and Dan + Shay have been nominated for various categories for the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards.

The news was announced Tuesday morning.

Gabby Barrett was nominated for the following awards:

  • Best New Artist of the Year
  • Single of the Year for “I Hope”

Dan and Shay were nominated for the following awards:

  • Vocal Duo of the Year
  • Musical Event of the Year for “10,000 Hours”
  • Single of the Year for “10,000 Hours”

The Country Music Awards will air on November 11.

 

