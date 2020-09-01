HARRISBURG (AP/KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf gave no hint Monday that he will relax restrictions on indoor capacity at restaurants and bars, which he limited to 25% in July amid a resurgence of the virus linked, by some contact tracing data, to bars and restaurants.

In data released from the governor’s office yesterday, about half of the 4,536 new coronavirus patients from Aug. 16-22 answered contact tracing questions about whether they’d spent time at a business establishment or mass gatherings two weeks before symptoms. Thirteen percent of cases answered yes.

Of those, 134 people said they’d been to a restaurant, and 33 said they’d been to a bar.

Meanwhile, 66 people had frequented some other business, 33 had been to a gym and 24 had gone to a salon or barbershop.

Asked Monday about restrictions on restaurants as colder weather increasingly prevents outdoor seating, Wolf said he is focused on getting children back to school, “and anything we do to take our eyes off that ball is going to be a problem.”

Wolf also ordered nightclubs to shut down and bars to close, unless they offer dine-in meals.

Chuck Moran of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said early results from a survey he is conducting of its independently owned members shows that 70% say they will have to close either this year or next year if nothing changes.

