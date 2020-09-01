HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a second renewal of the 90-day coronavirus disaster declaration Tuesday.

The declaration was first signed in March after the first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

“As we approach the six-month mark of this crisis, I continue to be amazed at the resiliency and strength shown by Pennsylvanians during this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

“We are going to continue to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19, and the renewal of my disaster declaration will provide us with resources and support needed for this effort.”

The governor’s office says the emergency disaster declaration allows for increased support during the pandemic by “expediting supply procurement and lifting certain regulations to allow for efficient and effective mitigation.”

That includes waiving the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation and suspending training, certification and license renewals for frontline workers like healthcare professionals and childcare workers.

Republican-controlled legislature has tried to strip some emergency powers from the governor as part of a partisan fight over how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf has won legal challenges to his shutdown orders in both the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. He’s also has vetoed at least five bills that sought to limit his authority.

