By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEECHBURG Pa. (KDKA) – A local school district is suspending all varsity and junior varsity football activities until next week because of a coronavirus exposure.

The Kiski Area School District says it’s suspending activities because of an identified COVID-19 exposure. The district says it’s following department of health and PIAA guidelines in suspending activities for 14 days after the exposure.

Effective immediately, the Kiski Area School District is suspending all Varsity and JV football activities due to an identified COVID exposure. We will resume normal football related activities on Thursday September 10. — Kiski Area Football (@kiskifootball) September 1, 2020

Normal football activities will start back up again on Sept. 10.

The scrimmage with Franklin Regional scheduled for Sept. 5 is canceled. Meanwhile, the opener against Penn Hills set for Sept. 11 is postponed and the game against Connellsville scheduled for Sept. 18 is also pushed back.

“This postponement is in accordance to the PIAA requirement for all football programs in the state of Pennsylvania to complete 5 consecutive days of heat acclimatization and then 10 practices prior to competing in the first game,” the district says.

