By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 23-year-old is facing charges after a 14-year-old boy in Sheraden was grazed by a bullet.
Police say Andrew Johnson of McKees Rocks was arrested on a warrant and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of a crime.
Police say a Johnson was in a car that approached the victim on Sherwood Avenue on Friday. Johnson got out, ran after the boy and shot at him.
He was grazed on the shoulder.
