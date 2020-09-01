CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Mount Lebanon Police have arrested a suspect accused of breaking into vehicles in the Sunset Hills community.

Police say they were called to that community around 7 a.m. today for reports of thefts.

After arresting the man, police say they found items that may have been taken in other theft incidents.

Anyone in Mount Lebanon who has had their car broken into or is missing any of their possessions is asked to call 911.

