By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Mount Lebanon Police have arrested a suspect accused of breaking into vehicles in the Sunset Hills community.
Police say they were called to that community around 7 a.m. today for reports of thefts.
Today around 7 a.m., MLPD officers answered a call for theft from automobiles in Sunset Hills. Officers arrested an individual with items in his possession that may be from other victims. If your vehicle was entered unlawfully or you have possessions missing, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/Un34RrPUBe
— Mt. Lebanon Police (@MtLebanonPolice) September 1, 2020
After arresting the man, police say they found items that may have been taken in other theft incidents.
Anyone in Mount Lebanon who has had their car broken into or is missing any of their possessions is asked to call 911.
