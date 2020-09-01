By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 770 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, and 18 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 134,795 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 29 more cases and four additional deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31, is 163,092 with 4,551 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 22,681 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Monday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,691.

There are 1,539,969 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 9/1/20 at 12:00 am):

• 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 134,795 total cases statewide

• 7,691 deaths statewide

• 1,539,969 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 1, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities. Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Across the state, nearly 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 50-64 age group has around 22% of the cases and the 65 or older age bracket has about 23% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 10% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 21,074 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,510 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 25,584. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,192 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,665 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: