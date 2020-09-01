PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More federal money for local airports is heading to Pittsburgh.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told KDKA Money Editor Jon Delano that $1.2 billion in energy efficiency and infrastructure dollars are being allocated among 405 airports across the country.
Millions of those dollars will be coming to this region.
“Pennsylvania is going to receive $49 million for 10 airports, including $3.5 million for Pittsburgh International Airport to support an exciting energy efficient infrastructure program, $5 million for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, where the president will be later this week,” Secretary Chao said. “That is to reconstruct a taxiway and strengthen a runway.”
At Pittsburgh International Airport, the money will be used to cool and heat the cabins of aircraft parked at the jetways.
It will allow crews to us upgraded equipment outside the aircraft so planes don’t burn more expensive jet fuel to do the same.
