PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is laying out a land plan for the next two decades.

Mayor Bill Peduto says “Forging PGH” has “our people and our planet at its center.” It’s the first city-wide comprehensive land use plan for the city in years.

Please add your voice to Pittsburgh’s comprehensive plan. https://t.co/LB1aKc507G — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 1, 2020

Andrew Dash, the director of the Department of City Planning, says it’ll give a framework for housing, development, mobility, sustainability and land use.

The mayor says instead of waiting for developers to come and say they want to build, this will let Pittsburghers have a hand in the future.

“We can change the way we do urban planning in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Mayor Peduto Tuesday morning during an in-person press conference. “We can play offense. We can work neighborhood by neighborhood to develop plans of what the vision is for the people that live in those neighborhoods.”

The plan involves website and community outreach efforts to get residents involved. The first opportunity to get involved is an online scenario planning workshop that includes a survey and an interactive map activity.