PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Socrates Brito is reportedly opting out of the season after his brother passed away from coronavirus.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, 27-year-old Brito’s brother passed away from COVID-19 last week.

Pirates org OF Socrates Brito’s brother passed away from Covid-19 last week and so he has decided to opt out this season. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 1, 2020

Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said in July that Brito had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pirates signed Brito to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training in December of last year.

The team has not released an official statement yet.

