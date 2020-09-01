CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Socrates Brito is reportedly opting out of the season after his brother passed away from coronavirus.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, 27-year-old Brito’s brother passed away from COVID-19 last week.

Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said in July that Brito had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pirates signed Brito to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training in December of last year.

The team has not released an official statement yet.

