PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Public Schools employees are dealing with symptoms of Coronavirus.

Concern is mounting due to the interaction the employees may have had with dozens of students and their families.

Pittsburgh Public Schools say the employees experiencing symptoms were giving out devices at Pittsburgh Montessori.

The district says both were giving out the materials on Friday.

We’re told both employees were wearing their person protective equipment and practiced social distancing.

The district goes on to remind people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

As for devices, Pittsburgh Public Schools says any student in Pre-K, Kindergarten, or 1st Grade that needs a device or needs to exchange one should go to the front entrance of the school on Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to get a device.

Classes have already been delayed because of a supply chain issue where the district is still waiting on about 11,000 devices to be delivered.

In all, the district has ordered about 33,000 devices.

Board of education president Sylvia Wilson is asking for parents to exercise patience.

But fellow board member Sala Udin says the district was slow in reacting to the need.

In a note from Pittsburgh Public Schools, they are expecting about 7,000 of those devices to be here by the end of the week.

Classes are set to begin a week from today.