By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a knee during their home match against Loudoun United FC.

On Tuesday at Highmark Stadium, players and officials took a knee around the center circle near the eight-minute mark of the match.

“United against racism and social injustice,” the Pittsburgh Riverhounds tweeted from their verified account.

"United against racism and social injustice."

The Riverhounds’ statement comes as other professional sports teams are responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Pittsburgh Steelers prayed “for betterment” on Friday at Heinz Field ahead of practice.

“That love and those talents have taught us great tolerance and understanding,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We realize that those blessing put us in the minority. We’ve learned a lot of lessons in 2020, be it from the pandemic, or the social unrest. The big perspective it has provided us is regardless of how big and important this game is for us, it’s small in the big scheme of things.”