By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested the man who claimed to have a bomb during a bank robbery in Dormont.
On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department arrested 51-year-old Angelo Koupas of Carnegie. He is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats, law enforcement says.
He is accused of robbing the Dollar Bank on West Liberty on Friday. Police say Koupas passed a note, which stated he had a bomb, to a teller. He then left the bank with cash and fled in the direction of Texas Avenue.
