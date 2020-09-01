(KDKA)- Since the Big Ten presidents voted to postpone the fall football season, there has been consternation on the part of parents, coaches, and athletes at the respective member schools. Now, it appears President Trump has gotten involved in the situation, tweeting this morning that he spoke with commissioner Kevin Warren about the possibility of starting up the season “immediately.”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The news of the call between the President and commissioner Warren comes one day after a group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the conference. In their lawsuit, the Nebraska players allege that the conference’s decision was “capricious and arbitrary” and should be overturned because it didn’t follow established guidelines.

The conference then filed a brief of its own in response to the allegations levied in the lawsuit that contains affidavits showing the conference did in fact hold a vote and only Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State voted against postponement of the season.

Penn State coach James Franklin called for the conference not to postpone the season in early August when rumors of cancellation were swirling.

In recent days, it seems discussion over a plan to start a season in November have gained some traction, but there has been no official word from the conference as of yet.

Sources: The Big Ten coaches and ADs are discussing multiple start dates for the season – Thanksgiving time, New Year’s Day, mid-January and post SuperBowl. Nothing has been decided or approved by the presidents or TV partners. This is early on in the process. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020

The President’s tweet would seem to indicate that he believes a potential season is close to being announced. For now, it’s a matter of wait and see as the lawsuit plays out in Nebraska.