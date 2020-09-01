HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of the fall sports season will soon kick-off.

As of now, there are no spectators permitted during school-sanctioned sporting events. However, there is a State House bill being voted on this week that asks that parents and guardians be allowed to attend.

Under current guidelines by Governor Tom Wolf, only players, coaches, and game officials are allowed to attend. No fans, no parents, no exceptions.

“I want to see. I want to watch. I want to cheer them on, and I want to make sure they’re safe,” said parent Dyann Beran of Shaler.

Enter House Bill 2787.

“I don’t think that we are in any place, as the general assembly, to tell parents and school districts what they should be doing with those students,” said Rep. Natalie Mihalek.

Mihalek is co-sponsoring the bill, which as of Tuesday, was on the House floor. It would allow each school district to decide for themselves what to do about spectators at games.

“They’re the ones who are going to be hearing from the parents,” said Rep. Mihalek. “What’s happening locally? Is this a decision we want to make? Do we have the space? Is this a decision we want to make?”

A PIAA spokesperson told KDKA that the organization sent a letter the Wolf administration late last week, specifically requesting that parents and guardians be allowed at games in case of an emergency.

“They play contact sports and they can be injured easily and I want to be there immediately,” said Beran.

House Bill 2787 is set for final consideration on Wednesday.