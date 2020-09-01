Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — A West Virginia University student who was seriously injured when a boulder rolled down a hill and hit one of the school’s personal rapid transit cars in February is suing the school.
The student claims the school didn’t take the proper precautions to keep it from happening and that rocks and boulders frequently rolled down the hill.
At the time, the school said a rock slide caused the boulder to fall between the Engineering and Beechurst Stations.
First responders took three people to the hospital.
Two were in the transit car, and one person was in a car on the road.
So far, WVU has not commented on the lawsuit.
You must log in to post a comment.