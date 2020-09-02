Comments
WATCH: Millennials Buying Old Homes And Renovating Them
KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re in the market for your first home, Pittsburgh may be one of the best places to look.
According to a study from NerdWallet, Pittsburgh is one of the most affordable cities for first-time homebuyers.
WATCH: Millennials Buying Old Homes And Renovating Them
The median list price for home hovers just over $240,000 with the typical incoming for those first-time buyers being nearly $75,000.
Pittsburgh was among places like St. Louis, Hartford, and Buffalo as the most-affordable.
You can read the whole study on NerdWallet’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.