CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 4 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 334
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pittsburgh is considered one of the most affordable cities for first-time homebuyers.By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Affordable Homes, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh News, Real Estate

KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re in the market for your first home, Pittsburgh may be one of the best places to look.

According to a study from NerdWallet, Pittsburgh is one of the most affordable cities for first-time homebuyers.

WATCH: Millennials Buying Old Homes And Renovating Them

The median list price for home hovers just over $240,000 with the typical incoming for those first-time buyers being nearly $75,000.

Pittsburgh was among places like St. Louis, Hartford, and Buffalo as the most-affordable.

You can read the whole study on NerdWallet’s website.

Meghan Schiller

Comments