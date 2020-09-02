PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coalition of labor, voting rights and social justice groups called on Allegheny County election officials to maximize voter participation in November.

Led by a group called “All Voting is Local,” the organizations said the county needs an emergency election plan.

Concerns about voter suppression — whether intentional or not — led a coalition to call on Allegheny County officials to make sure every neighborhood polling place is open and drop boxes are in place for those who don’t trust the U.S. Postal Service.

“We want to see that Allegheny County has a plan for the November 3rd general election. We are less than two months away from arguably the most important election of our lifetime,” Allegheny County councilwoman Bethany Hallam told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.

Hallam, a member of the three-person elections board with County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and County Councilman Sam DeMarco, says the board has not met since June.

“It’s so important that local officials act now, and act boldly in accordance with the recommendations that will be late out here today,” said Sam Williamson, president of 32BJ Service Employees Union, at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Recommendations include opening all neighborhood polls. That requires 6,500 county poll workers, but over 750 poll workers have declined to work this election.

The good news is that many others have volunteered, like Jessica O’Keefe of Bethel Park.

“This is a scary time for people who are older or people with pre-existing conditions to work the polls, and I am young, I am healthy, and I felt the need to step up in that moment,” says O’Keefe.

Voting advocates also want satellite county offices and many drop boxes so voters can drop off mail-in ballots without going downtown.

“I think we should have a drop box in each municipality throughout Allegheny County,” says Hallam.

But right now, the Trump campaign is challenging that idea in court.

“American democracy is on the ballot. And this house is on fire, and I almost can’t believe I have to ask, will Allegheny County let it burn?” asks Dr. Jennie Sweet-Cushman at Chatham University.

County officials say there is an election plan on its way, but the details are still being worked out.

The next Allegheny County Elections Board meeting is set for September 17th.

Here is the full statement from Chet Harhut, Deputy Manager of the Elections Division: