By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,088 test results, and nine additional deaths this Wednesday.

Of those 68 cases, 58 are confirmed and 10 are probable. The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,444 since March.

New cases range in age from 2 to 97 years with a median age of 40 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 985 patients.

The death toll has climbed to 343. Out of the nine new deaths, one person was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, four were in their 80s and two were in their 60s. Six of those deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

