By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Allegheny County leaders say they’re part of a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said during a briefing Wednesday that they’re participating in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Dr. Bogen says she’s participating in the Moderna trial and she got a shot yesterday, but she doesn’t know whether it was a vaccine or a placebo. Other than a sore arm, she says she feels great.

Fitzgerald said he got his shot today, and he doesn’t feel any different yet.

Pittsburgh is a test site for the Moderna vaccine, and both Bogen and Fitzgerald are encouraging others to help out.

“Anyone who can help out and be part of finding a cure, a vaccine for this, we owe it to ourselves and we owe it to the community to do that,” said Fitzgerald.

