By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – A raccoon brought to the Allegheny County Health Department has tested positive for rabies.
According to the ACHD, the raccoon was reported on Glenrock Drive in Bethel Park.
Allegheny County has reported 18 rabid animals in 2020, including 8 bats, 6 raccoons, 3 cats, and 1 groundhog.
The health department is reminding residents to be aware of unusual behavior in animals, and if they notice unusual behavior, including becoming threatening, to call local animal control, police, or Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Rabies can be transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and it is almost always is fatal if left untreated.
The ACHD says that any individual who is bitten, scratched, or exposed to saliva from an animal suspected of rabies should clean the area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment, and call ACHD.
