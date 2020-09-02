By KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bill Hillgrove will serve a two-game suspension from Steelers and Pitt football broadcasts after being charged with DUI in June.
The longtime radio voice of the Steelers and Pitt athletics will miss games for both football teams, a Steelers spokesperson said. The Steelers’ first two games are against the New York Giants on Sept. 14 and the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20. Pitt plays Austin Peay on Sept. 12 and Syracuse on Sept. 19.
According to the criminal complaint, Hillgrove crashed through two panes of glass at a store in Murrysville on June 15 as he parked to pick up a prescription. When police asked Hillgrove about the incident, they say he told them he “had a couple of beers,” the complaint says.
He is facing two DUI charges.
