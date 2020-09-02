Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – Pennsylvania American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for Butler County.
The boil water advisory was put in place on August 29 after a loss in positive water pressure at a water storage tank in the City of Butler following a water main break.
The advisory affected the City of Butler, Butler Township, and Center Township.
According to Pennsylvania American Water, acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on August 31 and September 1.
Customers can now resume normal use of tap water.
