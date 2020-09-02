By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration’s updated guidance no longer bans spectators from school sports, but gathering restrictions must still be followed.

Earlier guidance from the administration said sports activities at the Pre-K to 12 level were “limited to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only.”

Now the guidelines, updated on Sept. 2, say that spectators can attend sporting events, but they’ll count towards the statewide gathering limitation of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

Guidance from the state reads:

“All sports-related activities must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 or fewer people for indoor activity, 250 or fewer people for outdoor activity) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law. All individuals present at the facility at which such activities are held count towards gathering limitations and must comply with face covering order and social distancing guidelines.”

You can read the updated guidance for sports on the governor’s website.

Meanwhile, the administration “strongly recommends” postponing school sports until at least Jan. 1, but that’s not an order or a mandate. The guidance allows for districts to decide if students play.

This comes as the state House planned to vote on a bill this week asking that parents and guardians be allowed to attend sporting events.

A PIAA spokesperson told KDKA that the organization sent a letter the Wolf administration late last week, specifically requesting that parents and guardians be allowed at games in case of an emergency.