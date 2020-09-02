Comments
By: KDKA-TV NEWS
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from Indiana is charged with sexually assaulting a runaway teenager from New Castle.
Police say Matthew Ferguson arranged to have the 14-year-old girl brought to Indiana. They say he admitted to sexually assaulting the girl in Indiana and New Castle.
Ferguson is in custody in Indiana and will be extradited back to New Castle, police say.
He is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault by a person less than 16 years old and interference with the custody of children.
