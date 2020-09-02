By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Joe Biden and his wife Jill will visit Shanksville, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed, on 9/11.

The details about the Democratic presidential nominee’s visit are limited, but more will be announced later.

This year’s memorial service for the passengers and crew members of Flight 93 will be shortened to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The service, which is typically 90 minutes, has been shortened to a 20-minute “Moment of Remembrance.” The ceremony will start at 9:45 a.m. on at the Memorial Plaza.

The names of the passengers and crew will read aloud as the Bells of Remembrance ring. Officials say that there will be a livestream of the proceedings.

As of right now, there are no plans for keynote speakers or musicians.

Meanwhile, Biden was just in Pittsburgh Monday, and President Donald Trump is coming to Latrobe on Thursday.

